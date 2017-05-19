ColourPop Has Very Good News About That Famous Sold-Out Highlighter

Nobody could have predicted that a tie-dye highlighter from a relatively under-the-radar company would sell out in under a minute, but that’s exactly what happened when ColourPop debuted the shimmery, multi-dimensional Churro last summer. By swirling three of its best-selling shades into one pan, the indie brand managed to generate Kylie Lip Kit-level buzz that instantly elevated Churro to limited-edition legend status. Fans have demanded the product’s return ever since, with little success — until now. Well, kind of.
Here’s the catch: Churro, as we once knew it, will not be coming back. What is coming, however, is an entire collection inspired by your love of the tie-dye thing of wonder. Like Churro, the new pressed powders will be composed of three different, complementary fan-favorite shades — and while ColourPop has formulated three tie-dye shadows, two blushes, and three highlighters, only one winner from each category will be made available on the brand’s site so you can snap them up. (Provided you’re fast enough, of course.)
As you can see from the Instagram shared by ColourPop employee Jordynn Wynn, it’s nearly impossible to choose which of the options we want to shop the most — they all look like exactly the kind of thing devoted fans will want to put on their face. You can still pour one out for Churro, but this upcoming launch is worth getting excited about, too.
