You Haven't Seen Rainbow Highlighter Until You've Seen This One

So maybe you’re not so crazy about the whole unicorn /mermaid/Harry Potter/close-your-eyes-and-pretend-you’re-a-kid-again trend in beauty right now — and that’s fine. It’s not for everyone. Maybe you’re more into the darker stuff going on, like hair that makes you look like a fashionable teenage mall goth. That’s cool, too. But no matter which side of the spectrum you gravitate toward, let’s get one thing straight: The rainbow highlighter from Chaos Makeup transcends trends. (Say that three times fast.)