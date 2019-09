Finally, A Hair Trend That's Perfect For Your Cold, Dark Heart

Years from now, we're all going to look back at the unicorn madness of 2017 and laugh — and we're not just talking about the beauty trends. Brightly-colored, whimsical products have hit fever pitch with baked goods beverages , and home decor — even toast for goodness sake. But after an entire winter and spring of glitter rainbow happiness, we're looking for something a little darker — and charcoal hair might be just that.