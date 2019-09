How This Cult Swimsuit Looks On 3 Different Bodies

Swimsuits for All may be best known for creating fashion-forward beachwear in larger sizes, a category that's been historically underrepresented in this market. But the brand recently announced it would expand into smaller sizes for the first time, WWD reported, starting with Graham's namesake collection for the company : The latest pieces from that capsule were made available in sizes 4 to 22. The Baywatch-themed "Summer Is Here" campaign represents another step in the company's efforts to be truly inclusive, both with its product offerings and its imagery. Plus, it reminded us just how good red one-pieces look on the beach.