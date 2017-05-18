How This Cult Swimsuit Looks On 3 Different Bodies

Yes, we know there's a brand-new Baywatch premiering literally in one week. But Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, and Niki Taylor got us excited for a whole new franchise with their latest, red one-piece-clad campaign.
You can catch the trio playing lifeguards in Swimsuit for All's summer ad spot. (Alas, there isn't any silver-screen counterpart to the images...yet.) The inclusive swimwear line took cues from the upcoming reboot by dressing all three women in riffs on the iconic one-piece, which is now available for purchase on the brand's website. The concept behind the campaign was to "reinvent what it means to be a beach babe," per a release, by styling three well-known faces with different body types and distinct senses of style in the same suit.
Swimsuits for All may be best known for creating fashion-forward beachwear in larger sizes, a category that's been historically underrepresented in this market. But the brand recently announced it would expand into smaller sizes for the first time, WWD reported, starting with Graham's namesake collection for the company: The latest pieces from that capsule were made available in sizes 4 to 22. The Baywatch-themed "Summer Is Here" campaign represents another step in the company's efforts to be truly inclusive, both with its product offerings and its imagery. Plus, it reminded us just how good red one-pieces look on the beach.
Funnily enough, this shoot caught the eye of Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the upcoming Baywatch film, months ago, when the paparazzi snapped some shots of Taylor and Graham in their (then-still-unidentified) Swimsuits for All one-pieces. "Teyana & Ashley are always welcome to our
#Baywatch squad," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "(of course I have my own selfish manly reasons ). U lady's look amazing!" Is that talk of a sequel we hear? Let the campaign, which you can see in full in the slideshow ahead, serve as a pretty convincing audition tape.