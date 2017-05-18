Lively Is Launching Swim, & It's As Cool As Its Lingerie

One of the best bralette-slinging lingerie startups to emerge in recent years, Lively, is branching out beyond comfortable but stylish underpinnings. Now, the lingerie brand is rolling out its first-ever swim collection later this month. Bikinis have apparently always been in the cards for the direct-to-consumer line, which started in April 2016, but customer feedback prompted it to happen earlier than initially planned: "Since launch, we always knew we would expand into the swim category, but seeing our community’s passion and want for these pieces is why we decided to launch swim so soon," Lively's founder (and Victoria's Secret alum) Michelle Cordeiro Grant told Refinery29. "We would post pictures of our bralettes in print and colorblock versions on Instagram, and our girls would instantly comment, 'I need this in swim, ASAP!'" Grant said.
The styles, which will be available on May 22nd, include a pool-ready take of the brand's bestselling bralette, plus high-neck halter, classic triangle, and bandeau with removable straps for options up top. For bottoms, there are high-waist and bikini-cut options, and in terms of one-pieces, the brand has a low-back tank, a colorblocked version, plus a strappy plunge style. the collection is solids-centric, with a fun palm-strewn floral print in the mix.
There have been a number of cool brands debuting swim for the first time this season, including ADAY and Reformation. As for Lively's point of distinction from the pack? "Our unique aesthetic, brand experience, honest pricing, and relentless focus on the customer will make this swim series stand out," Grant said.
Separates are priced at $45 each; similar to the brand's lingerie, you'll get a discount for buying Lively's swim offerings in bulk, too, with any two separates priced at $80 and four separates going for $130. One pieces will run you $65 a pop. The line is only available in sizes extra-small through large for now, but we're hoping more ample sizing is on the docket eventually, considering the brand rolled a extended sizing in its bralette earlier this year.
If you're interested in getting your hands on a Lively suit of your own ASAP, you can join the brand's Refer-A-Friend Campaign, which ends tomorrow: sign up for the campaign, share news of Lively's swim foray with your friends, and if they sign up, you'll get credit to put towards suits (and you'll also be able to shop the collection a day earlier, on May 21st).
Ahead, check out some of the Lively beach-apropos styles on offer, and plan your summer 2017 swim repertoire accordingly.