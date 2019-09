Lively Is Launching Swim, & It's As Cool As Its Lingerie

One of the best bralette-slinging lingerie startups to emerge in recent years, Lively, is branching out beyond comfortable but stylish underpinnings. Now, the lingerie brand is rolling out its first-ever swim collection later this month. Bikinis have apparently always been in the cards for the direct-to-consumer line, which started in April 2016 , but customer feedback prompted it to happen earlier than initially planned: "Since launch, we always knew we would expand into the swim category, but seeing our community’s passion and want for these pieces is why we decided to launch swim so soon," Lively's founder (and Victoria's Secret alum) Michelle Cordeiro Grant told Refinery29. "We would post pictures of our bralettes in print and colorblock versions on Instagram, and our girls would instantly comment, 'I need this in swim, ASAP!'" Grant said.