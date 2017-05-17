Congratulations are in order for this Rogue One star. According to a report from Us Weekly, Felicity Jones is engaged. The magazine reports that Jones and Charles Guard have decided to take the next step in their relationship after two years of dating.
Unfortunately for fans, that's all we know about the engagement — which makes sense, considering this low-key this celebrity couple. Jones, who solidified her place as a bonafide star now that she's part of the Star Wars universe, attends most Hollywood functions — including the 2017 Met Gala — solo.
That's not to say that we haven't had any glimpse into the pair's coupledom: The private pair were spotted back in November of 2016 holding hands at JFK airport, after their romance was confirmed in a Hollywood Reporter profile of the Theory Of Everything Oscar nominee in October.
For those who don't recognize the name of Jones' beau, he's a commercial director who has also helmed a few films, most notably the 2009 horror movie The Uninvited, which starred Elizabeth Banks and Emily Browning. He actually co-directed the flick with his brother, Thomas Guard, with whom he has also made two previous short films.
While we don't know how Jones feels about being a soon-to-be bride, she did say that she has no issue with playing "the girlfriend" or "the wife" roles onscreen. She defended these roles in an interview with The New York Post:
"I feel like ‘wife’ or ‘girlfriend’ has this terrible reputation [as roles for women], but I think she [the character] absolutely has to be just as interesting as the male character, she has to be a vital person," Jones told the newspaper. "Even if you’re doing a supporting role and you’re not on-screen all the time, I think it’s important [the audience] feels that person has a life beyond the screen."
