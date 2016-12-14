"I feel like there’s a real audience across the board that wants female leads; it doesn’t need to be a big thing. I’ve grown up with very strong female role models, and it shouldn’t be a trend or an anomaly. We’re in a moment where we want both great, well-rounded male characters and great, well-rounded female characters.""I think the key is to be vocal, because often the case is that women won’t ask for a pay raise, or they’ll be scared to ask. I think it’s just about empowering yourself and making sure there’s a discussion about it — and [to] not being shy [about] talking about how much you’re getting paid.""I think what people will love about it is that you’ll feel like you’re actually there. It will feel very immersive. Gareth [Edwards, the director] was operating the camera, and he’d be there in the shuttle with us: We’d be all in this tiny space, practically sitting on top of each other... He wanted to make it very genuine, and I think audiences are going to really enjoy that. They’ll feel very much like they are participators — that they’re in the ship with us.""I thought we’d just be in the studio for seven months and we’d never see the light of day. Then to be told that we’d be going to these extraordinary countries — we’d be going to Jordan, the Maldives, and Iceland — it’s a bit like backpacking, and I absolutely love traveling. There’s something very special about getting to work in these countries and getting to know people in the local communities who work as the crew on the film. I love the immediacy of being there, and being in the desert or on a desert island. It’s when you really appreciate what you do."Rogue One is out in theaters on December 16.