Jennifer Lawrence is not here for your judgement. The Passengers star had the perfect clapback to those who shamed her for her strip club video, and it's worth borrowing anytime you get side-eye for trying to have a good time.
On Tuesday, RadarOnline released a video of the adorably accident-prone Oscar winner getting her freak on at The Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, where she is currently filming her upcoming spy flick Red Sparrow. The video is tame to say the least: Lawrence casually struts on stage, shakes her bod, and canoodles up to a male dancer. It's nothing that one wouldn't do at a pseudo-wild bachelorette party, and I'm not sure why RadarOnline — or any JLawr fan — would feel even the slightest bit scandalized by it.
Advertisement
Fortunately, neither does Lawrence. The Silver Linings Playbook star — who is notoriously private and does not have her own personal Instagram or Twitter account — took to her official Facebook page to share her feelings about the video's release. She wrote:
"Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night."
She also added:
"[P.S.] that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength."
I'm obsessed with Lawrence's response to her (rather silly) video "leak," and not at all surprised by how she handled the situation: After all, JLawr doesn't embarrass easily. (I mean, she did fall on the stairs while going up to accept her Academy Award).
She's also not one to stay silent when people violate her privacy. When her nude photos were leaked after a hack, she spoke out about what she called a "sex crime."
"Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory," she told Vanity Fair of the incident, before adding that she "doesn't have anything to say I'm sorry for."
Lawrence certainly doesn't have anything to be sorry for in this case, either. It's time for all of us to let JLawr live — and dance — as she pleases.
Advertisement
Advertisement