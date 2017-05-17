To say Miley Cyrus has mixed emotions about Hannah Montana would be the understatement of the year, if not the century. The Disney Channel show launched her to fame — but it also gave her some serious body image issues. And when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2013, Cyrus proclaimed that Hannah Montana was dead.
Now, the pop star has explained why she'll never do a Hannah Montana reboot — and it's not for the reasons you might think. Apparently, the reason Cyrus isn't keen on bringing back the beloved character is because the show forced her to spend a lot of time with her dad.
It's no secret that Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, are very close. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer caused a major internet frenzy in March when he posted a photo of Miley in a white dress. Fans assumed the photo meant Miley and Liam Hemsworth were engaged, a theory Cyrus quickly shot down. But according to Miley, being around her dad on set all day might not have been the best way to spend her teenage years.
"It's a lot of time to be spent with my dad. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time," Cyrus told radio show The Zach Sang Show on Tuesday, after being asked about bringing Hannah Montana back. "That was really hard every day from, like, 11 to 18... I didn't get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. And then my grandma went with me every day. It was a lot of time with dad and grandma."
Cyrus' statements are surprisingly candid. Her upbringing was anything but traditional, and while she and her dad are close, there are obvious downsides to spending all of your time with a parent while you're trying to grow into your own person. There's no love lost between the two of them, though — Cyrus is bringing her dad on as a mentor on The Voice, and she even has a tattoo in his honor.
Still, just because she doesn't want to bring Hannah back doesn't mean she's against all Disney revivals. Cyrus also said in the interview that the forthcoming That's So Raven spinoff will be her "binge-watch of the year." Check out the full interview below.
