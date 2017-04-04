I wasn't entirely convinced that my childhood has officially passed me by until I heard that one of my favorite Disney Channel sitcoms was getting its very own spin-off. That's right: That's So Raven is showing us the future of Raven Baxter in a brand-new series. Once I came to grips with my own mortality, I became absolutely stoked at the concept for the new series, appropriately titled Raven's Home. In the spin-off — set to debut later in 2017 — Raven (once again played by Raven-Symoné) and her BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol, also reprising her role) are now single moms raising their families under the same roof. (Sure, Raven's Home sounds more than a little similar to Fuller House in that respect, but I'm as here for it as I was the Netflix reboot.) Now we know a little bit more about the new squad of kids on the series — and they're Disney-level adorable.
According to E! Online, the kid characters — including Raven's children, one of whom has inherited her visions and, hopefully, her vision face — will be played by child actors you've potentially seen before.
Isaac Brown, who portrays the young version of Dre (Anthony Anderson) on black-ish, and Navia Robinson of Being Mary Jane fame have joined the cast as Raven's 11-year-old twins. Brown will portray Booker, while Navia will play Nia. Navia's onscreen BFF was also cast: Sky Katz, America's Got Talent alum, will portray Tess. Also joining the party is Levi, Chelsea's nine-year-old son, who will be played by Superstore's Jason Maybaum.
Oh, Snap! RAVEN'S HOME spin-off set for 2017 Disney Channel debut
The squad is all here — and I can't wait to see what they can do. While I still get a little bit dizzy thinking that Raven and Chelsea have kids who were roughly the same age I was when I started watching the show (oh, man, how those years fly) I'm always ready for more mayhem caused by misinterpreted visions. It really has been way too long.
