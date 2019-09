I wasn't entirely convinced that my childhood has officially passed me by until I heard that one of my favorite Disney Channel sitcoms was getting its very own spin-off. That's right: That's So Raven is showing us the future of Raven Baxter in a brand-new series. Once I came to grips with my own mortality, I became absolutely stoked at the concept for the new series, appropriately titled Raven's Home. In the spin-off — set to debut later in 2017 — Raven (once again played by Raven-Symoné) and her BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol, also reprising her role) are now single moms raising their families under the same roof. (Sure, Raven's Home sounds more than a little similar to Fuller House in that respect, but I'm as here for it as I was the Netflix reboot.) Now we know a little bit more about the new squad of kids on the series — and they're Disney-level adorable.