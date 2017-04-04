Story from TV Shows

These Adorable Kids Are The Stars Of The That's So Raven Spin-Off Raven's Home

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Courtesy of Freeform
I wasn't entirely convinced that my childhood has officially passed me by until I heard that one of my favorite Disney Channel sitcoms was getting its very own spin-off. That's right: That's So Raven is showing us the future of Raven Baxter in a brand-new series. Once I came to grips with my own mortality, I became absolutely stoked at the concept for the new series, appropriately titled Raven's Home. In the spin-off — set to debut later in 2017 — Raven (once again played by Raven-Symoné) and her BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol, also reprising her role) are now single moms raising their families under the same roof. (Sure, Raven's Home sounds more than a little similar to Fuller House in that respect, but I'm as here for it as I was the Netflix reboot.) Now we know a little bit more about the new squad of kids on the series — and they're Disney-level adorable.
Advertisement
According to E! Online, the kid characters — including Raven's children, one of whom has inherited her visions and, hopefully, her vision face — will be played by child actors you've potentially seen before.
Isaac Brown, who portrays the young version of Dre (Anthony Anderson) on black-ish, and Navia Robinson of Being Mary Jane fame have joined the cast as Raven's 11-year-old twins. Brown will portray Booker, while Navia will play Nia. Navia's onscreen BFF was also cast: Sky Katz, America's Got Talent alum, will portray Tess. Also joining the party is Levi, Chelsea's nine-year-old son, who will be played by Superstore's Jason Maybaum.
The squad is all here — and I can't wait to see what they can do. While I still get a little bit dizzy thinking that Raven and Chelsea have kids who were roughly the same age I was when I started watching the show (oh, man, how those years fly) I'm always ready for more mayhem caused by misinterpreted visions. It really has been way too long.
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series