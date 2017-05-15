The Redditor explained his misfortune, stating that he frequently went to his barber to get his brows trimmed down to 5mm. "It makes them less heavy and look more youthful," he wrote. "I recently purchased a new beard trimmer — it's really rather good — but unlike my old one, it only has even numbers. A few minutes later I was trimming my beard line on 0.4mm. Whilst doing so, I came to realize I'll have to pick a new length to trim my eyebrows."