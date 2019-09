Nikki Reed's Beauty Collection Just Launched At Anthro — & It's Good

For the better part of the Twilight series, Nikki Reed played a vampire who was vain and selfish. But in real life, the actress is quite the opposite — consciously making sure every passion project of hers has a positive impact on others. Design handbags out of recycled plastic bottles ? Check. Start a jewelry line that funds the animal and environmental-focused Ian Somerhalder Foundation ? Check, check. If everything Reed touches is of the high-end, eco-friendly persuasion, then it's especially fitting that she just entered the clean living and beauty market, too.