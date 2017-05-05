Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Are Expecting Their First Child

Two years after tying the knot, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expanding their family. On Thursday, Somerhalder and Reed shared the news on Instagram with a beautiful photo of Somerhalder kissing Reed’s baby bump.
To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian
Reed posted the exact same photo, accompanied by an equally sweet and heartfelt caption: “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” she wrote. “All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you… Love, your parents.”
The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, had previously expressed their plans to have children (Reed was rumored to be pregnant back in November of last year).
“It’s the most incredible thing to be happy and secure in something,” Somerhalder told Entertainment Tonight shortly after the wedding. “It’s a pretty crazy time and place to bring a child into this turbulent and insane world — but I really can’t wait to do it.”
