Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Are Expecting Their First Child

To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on May 4, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT