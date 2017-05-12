Anthropologie's New Beauty Launches Are The Next Best Thing To A Yacht In Mallorca

Inside the walls of Anthropologie is everything everything you need to transform your life into that of a free-spirited 21st century bohème who lives between a historic brownstone in Brooklyn Heights and a charming villa in the French Riviera. There's just something about stepping foot into one of its perfectly decorated stores that makes you feel a little more like the manic pixie dream girl you were always meant to be. Those driftwood walls! Those wrought-iron bedframes! All the nightgowns you’ll never wear but buy anyway!
But if a wardrobe overhaul and full home redecoration (and somehow coming into a trust fund) aren’t in the cards for you, Anthropologie’s beauty offerings are a great place to start. The well-curated section is packed with high-quality, eco-friendly products in gorgeous packaging — just the thing to turn your bathroom counter and antique oak vanity into a display worthy of an Instagram vignette.
Plus, with summer on the horizon, the store’s latest beauty releases are the next best thing to a long weekend spent drinking Cava on a friend of a friend's yacht in Mallorca. What more could you ever want out of your makeup and skin care?