Anthropologie's New Beauty Launches Are The Next Best Thing To A Yacht In Mallorca

Inside the walls of Anthropologie is everything everything you need to transform your life into that of a free-spirited 21st century bohème who lives between a historic brownstone in Brooklyn Heights and a charming villa in the French Riviera. There's just something about stepping foot into one of its perfectly decorated stores that makes you feel a little more like the manic pixie dream girl you were always meant to be. Those driftwood walls! Those wrought-iron bedframes! All the nightgowns you’ll never wear but buy anyway!