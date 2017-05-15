Harry Styles' first solo album dropped last week, and he's been doing plenty of interviews to promote his new music. Between addressing how he feels about Brexit and defending young women for liking pop music, the former One Directioner isn't afraid to speak his mind.
Most recently, Harry Styles addressed his sexuality in an interview with the U.K.'s The Sun, published Sunday.
"No, I've never felt the need to, really. No," Styles told The Sun when asked if he's labeled his sexuality. "I don't feel like it's something I've ever felt like I have to explain about myself."
The "Sign of the Times" singer also said that "everyone should just be who they want to be" when asked about Miley Cyrus coming out as pansexual.
Styles' statement on his sexuality not a long answer, but it's a powerful one. Fans are quick to judge celebrities for their relationships — but celebrities don't owe us any explanations or details about their personal lives. It's up to Styles, and Styles alone, how to address his sexuality, if he chooses to address it at all.
In a Rolling Stone interview last month, Styles only had nice things to say about Taylor Swift, too. He praised his ex's musical skills and her "great songs," adding that their time together was a "learning experience." Styles is now reportedly dating food blogger Tess Ward.
Styles also spoke highly of his former bandmates in The Sun's interview. "The thing that I'm happiest about is that I didn't leave there in a place of, 'I feel so suppressed.' I never felt like I was faking it. I really enjoyed it. It's the best thing that ever happened to me," Styles said of One Direction.
And when interviewer Dan Wootton asked about a potential 1D reunion, Styles responded, "It's something I would never rule out doing." Whether or not the reunion actually happens, Styles definitely knows how to handle every interview questions with grace.
