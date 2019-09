Simone Biles Turned Her Viral DWTS Clapback Into A T-Shirt

Several female celebrities precede Biles when it comes to getting flak for refusing to smile. Nearly two years ago, actress Rowan Blanchard spoke out on Twitter in response to commenters urging her to smile more in pictures, saying "I post on my Instagram what I like :) if I want to smile I will!! Nothing more than that. I wish people would stop reading into things." Broad City tackled the misogynistic "you should smile more" topic, also in 2015, with one of the best fake smiles in television history.