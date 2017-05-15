Simone Biles Turned Her Viral DWTS Clapback Into A T-Shirt

Biles posted a photo on Snapchat of a tank top bearing that saying, so now that phrase can live on in our closets forever. For starters, the tank could easily be used as motivational workout gear, or a fine addition to your growing collection of feminist tees that've been circling the industry since last Fashion Week. But, either way, what a clever way to making your clapback even more powerful, with just a single tee. Because it's true — smiling doesn't get you everywhere, but hard work and determination does.