Shelling out $200 for a fragrance is a lot. But when every 20-something city dweller swears by one particular scent of incense, pine, and sandalwood, you consider stretching your beauty budget. Meet Byredo's Gypsy Water, the woodsy perfume with quite the cult following. And for good reason, because frankly, it's ridiculously good.
Naturally, this is the fragrance I want with me for every momentous event in my life — dates, interviews, parties, the works. But no one in their right mind can lug around a full-sized bottle of perfume while trekking on the subway. Not even rollerballs are safe: Once, I tried taking the latter home from work and the glass tube exploded inside my bag, leaking everywhere. So while I do love the perfume, I don't love it doused all over my laptop. Ever since, I stopped carrying it with me on the go. Until the moment I stumbled across Byredo's newest invention, the Kabuki Perfume.
It's chic, but practical. The Kabuki brush looks just like something you'd use with bronzer or blush, only instead it houses fragrance. Byredo has infused three of its iconic scents inside an invisible talc powder that dispenses when brushed onto skin. Genius. Up until now, the only time we've seen this kind of concept is with brush-on sunscreen formulas — which has already made our traveling to the beach in 80-degree weather that much more convenient.
So, is this the future of perfume for the busy, jet-setting woman? We think so. Sadly, not every fragrance from the brand comes in brush form (yet), but for now, you can snag these three non-basic fragrances for $65 each: Bal D’Afrique, Blanche, and Gypsy Water.
