Naturally, this is the fragrance I want with me for every momentous event in my life — dates, interviews, parties, the works. But no one in their right mind can lug around a full-sized bottle of perfume while trekking on the subway. Not even rollerballs are safe: Once, I tried taking the latter home from work and the glass tube exploded inside my bag, leaking everywhere. So while I do love the perfume, I don't love it doused all over my laptop. Ever since, I stopped carrying it with me on the go. Until the moment I stumbled across Byredo's newest invention, the Kabuki Perfume.