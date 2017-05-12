It's no lie: Selena Gomez has something very exciting in the works, and it's all connected to the words "Bad Liar." The actress, singer, and 13 Reasons Why producer has taken to Instagram to tease a release date for her new, well, something, and it should get fans totally hyped — if also eager to play detective in order to uncover what this something-something actually is.
Gomez has been hinting at a special new project for weeks now, so it's quite possible that "Bad Liar" is that very thing. Back in April, she shared news of a "magical new project" she was working on alongside Petra and Anna Collins — a project her boyfriend The Weeknd also seemed in on. This isn't the first time she's mentioned the words "Bad Liar" either — on Thursday, the Spring Breakers actress posted three photos of the words written in lipstick on a mirror.
However, it's her most recent Instagram post that is really ringing alarm bells in SelGo fans' souls. On Friday, Gomez posted three photos that, when viewed all together, seemingly show a woman laying down on a rocky beach. On the woman's thigh (perhaps Gomez's thigh?) are the words "Bad Liar." Though we still have zero idea what those words refer to, the singer's photo also includes the numbers "518," which is also written in Gomez's caption. Call me crazy, but that seems to hint at something dropping on May 18 — less than one week away!
Petra Collins also posted a full version of the image with a caption that promises we'll learn the truth very soon:
There are so many options for the meaning behind "Bad Liar." The most obvious, of course, is a new track: Gomez has gotten back into the music game with her Kygo collaboration "It Ain't Me," and even recorded a cover of Yaz song "Only You" for the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack. However, there's a chance that "Bad Liar" is even more than just one song: it could also be a full album. Her last album, Revival, came out in 2015, which featured songs like "Hands To Myself" and "Same Old Love."
My hope? That Gomez is releasing a visual album that chronicles her journey as an artist. The singer has been through the ringer — she was diagnosed with lupus and spent some time in rehab for mental health issues — but has come out on the other side stronger and better than ever. A special project sounds like exactly the kind of thing to celebrate this new chapter in her life.
