Did Selena Gomez Just Tease Her Next Single?

Selena Gomez just posted three mysterious photos on Instagram, and fans are already speculating about what the posts could mean.
The pop star shared three photos of a set of blinds, each with "Bad Liar" written on them in what appears to be lipstick on a mirror. (Two of the photos feature a bright red color, while the other "Bad Liar" is written in purple.) There are no captions on any of the photos, but each of them have already brought in more than 200,000 likes.
Many fans are guessing "Bad Liar" could be the name of Gomez's next single. And plenty of fans think it's not just any new song, either. People are speculating "Bad Liar" could be featured on the soundtrack to the second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, on which Gomez served as an executive producer.
Advertisement
Of course, there's no confirmation that the photos have anything to do with the controversial show — or, for that matter, with Gomez's music at all. (One fan commented "PLL?," because posting something this vague is totally something the Freeform series would do. Although, that window looks too imperfect to be in Rosewood.) But until more information is revealed, it's up to us to guess what the photos mean — here are our best speculations.
Someone accuses Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) of being a "bad liar" in 13 Reasons Why's second season. We know that not all of Hannah's peers, especially Courtney (Michele Selene Ang) agree with the version of events Hannah describes on the tape. It's not out of the question for someone to call her a liar.
Gomez will appear in the second season of 13 Reasons Why. She's previously explained why she didn't want to play Hannah. So if she's going to appear on screen, the pop star and actress might be trying to get ahead of the backlash by calling herself a liar.
Gomez's new single, "Bad Liar," will be featured on in the Netflix series' second season. The most obvious theory.
Gomez will guest star in the Pretty Little Liars finale. Hey, you never know.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement