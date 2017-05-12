If the memory of Bring It On escapes you, it's not your fault — believe it or not, the movie came out almost 17 years ago. But anyone who's seen the movie even once will remember, if nothing else, the spirit fingers scene.
Sparky (Ian Roberts), the ruthless choreographer on a mission to help the Toros on a new routine, delivers what's probably the most memorable line from the movie. "These are not spirit fingers," Sparky tells the cheerleaders, after smashing a chair for good measure. "These are spirit fingers."
Since 2000, Gabrielle Union has gone on to do plenty of amazing things since Bring It On — she stars in Being Mary Jane and has appeared in tons of films, including Top Five and The Birth Of A Nation. Union also just launched a haircare line for textured hair — she's got a lot going on in her life. But it looks like the actress still has a soft spot for the campy cheerleading film she starred in all those years ago. Union posted a "spirit fingers" Instagram video on Thursday, and it's absolutely perfect.
"Those aren't spirit fingers... THESE are spirit fingers!!!! ??? #BringIt #tbt," Union captioned the video. To drive the point home, Union recreated Sparky's moves to demonstrate the difference between good and bad spirit fingers. I'd like to think that even the hard-to-impress choreographer would approve of Union's enthusiastic spirit fingers in this clip.
After the spirit fingers post, she shared several photos of herself dressed up for an event hosted by Michelle Obama and the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA). "Amazing day in DC with @michelleobama & PHA #DrinkUp Loving this @rosie_assoulin dress ❤," Union captioned the first image.
"When you start your weekend with @michelleobama #MyFlotus ???," Union captioned her second Instagram post. Yep, Union is definitely living her best life.
