Thanks to Red Nose Day, fans are finally getting the Love Actually reunion they've always wanted. But from the looks of the new Love Actually sequel trailer, things are a little different for our favorite love-filled cast 14 years later.
First of all, no one is into Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead beard. Lincoln's Mark is back with his placards that have him sending a special message to Keira Knightley's still married Juliet, but what he really wants to know is how does he look? While Juliet gives Mark's facial hair a thumbs down, let's be honest, it's not nearly as bad as the now very grown-up Sam's mustache. Sorry, Sam.
Advertisement
The "sequel," which is actually a short, produced for the charity fundraising event Red Nose Day, already aired in the U.K. back in March, so if you're interested in spoilers, they're out there. For those who aren't, you can see the Love Actually sequel dubbed Red Nose Day Actually May 25 on NBC. The American reunion actually includes the special addition of Laura Linney's beloved character, Sarah.
You may remember Sarah as the character who just couldn't catch a break. When she finally got a chance to get it on with her co-worker Karl (Rodrigo Santoro) she was forced to go help her brother. So selfless she was. That's why this time around, we're looking for some serious #JusticeForSarah.
While you wait to see how Sarah's life worked out — notice, Santoro is not in this clip — you can obsess over the trailer for the U.S. version and all Colin Firth's turtlenecks. Seriously, how does that guy manage to make those look so good?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement