The Crazy Reason I Almost Dismissed This Bath & Body Works Body Wash

Then after further inspection, I realized it wasn’t — it was just another product in the aromatherapy range that just so happened to feature chamomile and charcoal extract (hence the black packaging). There was nothing gendered about it. My inherent bias labeled the new collection before I could even read what the product was. Even though the other aromatherapy collections look different, does it really matter? After all, I'm well aware that most of the time, the off-the-record difference between men and women beauty products is simply the bottle.