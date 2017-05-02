Before the term 'cut crease' belonged to a YouTube tutorial with 3.3 million views and 'baked' became the word Kylie Jenner used to describe her setting powder technique, these trends lived almost exclusively within the drag community. Truth is, glitter lips, neon wigs, and strobing have been part of this culture for so long that I'm surprised the show Bitch Stole My Look on E! isn't hosted by a panel of drag queens.
That's why RuPaul's third annual DragCon convention in Los Angeles is the perfect observance of where it all started. An impressive 40,000 people showed up this past weekend, according to Variety, to celebrate the world of makeup, hair, and fashion as a form of self-expression — no matter your gender or sexual orientation — so you know the beauty looks were ones for the books. Click through the slides ahead for some of this year's biggest transformations. If you're inspired to take on your own makeover, remember: You better work.