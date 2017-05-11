Story from Pop Culture

Celebrity Moms Are Doing Something Amazing On Instagram

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
If you've seen some of your favorite stars posting videos with the hashtag #Motherlover, you might be wondering what's going on. (Or, if you're me, trying not to think of that old Lonely Island song.) The videos are in support of a great cause — fundraising for the Alliance of Moms.
The Alliance of Moms is a group that works to support the Alliance for Children's Rights, which provides advocacy and support for kids in foster care. The Alliance of Moms' mission is to "break the intergenerational cycle of babies born to teens in foster care," according to its website. The group hosts programs and workshops to help young moms.
The hashtag appears to have started two days ago. Kristen Bell was one of the first stars to share the project on Instagram. "I ❤️ YOU @sarahmgellar. Because you're a mom I love, I've made a donation in your name to @allianceofmoms. Now it’s your turn! I’m nominating you to show a mother that you love her. Tag her and pass it on. :) #Motherlover," Bell captioned the post.
Gellar paid it forward by tagging Selma Blair in an Instagram post of her own.
Actress Jordana Brewster also shared a video for the campaign, nominating her sister, Bella Brewster.
It's not just female celebrities sharing the hashtag, either. Being Mary Jane star Michael Ealy posted an Instagram photo to support the Alliance of Moms' cause.
Of course, you don't have to be a celebrity to participate in the campaign. You can buy the "Motherlover" shirt the celebrities are wearing at Omaze — proceeds benefit the Alliance of Moms. You can also donate to the Alliance of Moms on the group's official website.
