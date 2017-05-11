Please Enjoy This Video Of Sarah Jessica Parker Dancing Her Heart Out

With the exception of the odd fashion montage closet shimmy, Sarah Jessica Parker didn't do a ton of dancing on Sex and the City. You'd be forgiven, then, for not recognizing her as someone who's pretty good at throwing shapes. You will not be forgiven, however, for not recognizing her as the star of the greatest film of all time, the 1985 dance comedy classic Girls Just Want to Have Fun, or even her work in 1984's Footloose. Have you no respect?
Anyway, SJP is now starring on HBO's Divorce, which is in the midst of filming its second season. She's been frequently posting footage from the New York set, but nothing — NOTHING — has compared to the gems that surfaced last night.
It turns out Parker's got a soft spot for soulful tunes from the late '70s and early '80s. And sometimes, a girl's just gotta dance.
The videos posted to her Instagram — watch them all after the jump — show the 52-year-old actress coaxing costar Molly Shannon (no stranger to enthusiastic motion herself) to join her in some chair dancing to Sister Sledge's "We are Family." Parker's heels are "too sticky" to do the song justice, but she attempts some moonwalking and skips around the set while Shannon gamely executes a flawless robot.
Next up is Jeffrey Osbourne's 1982 hit, "On the Wings of Love." Shannon doesn't know the words. Parker has every last syllable down.
"It's so good," she gushes. Jeffrey Osbourne's day has been made. He reposted the video and wrote, "sounds good, ladies."
But SJP's not down. A third video shows her waving her speaker around Lloyd Dobler-style before hunting down various crew members in hopes that they'll participate. She finishes on a ballerina flourish with a pirouette and an arabesque. Nice.
Consider us entertained.
