Catching a new Sex and the City episode may sadly be a distant memory — but this fall, we're getting something close. Sarah Jessica Parker announced last year that she's returning to HBO with a 10-episode comedy series called Divorce, and we now have our first look at the trailer.
Parker is both star and producer of the show, in which her character decides to get a divorce after learning her husband emotionally cheated. In the process, she realizes that divorce might actually save their marriage.
It's hard to speak too soon based on the 45-second trailer, but it does feature some pretty stellar dialogue. In one scene, the husband character, played by Thomas Haden Church, asks her when things went downhill. She replies, "Perhaps when you grew the mustache?"
It's been over 12 years since the Sex and the City finale aired, and it looks like we'll be seeing a less romantic, more sardonic character from Parker. It won't be the same, but it could be even better.
