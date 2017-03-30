Entertainment Weekly shared alternate opening credits to SATC, and there's one glaring thing missing: Carrie Bradshaw's pink tutu. Yes, in this bizarre version of the show's theme, Sarah Jessica Parker isn't wearing a signature piece of her character's look. Instead, she's wearing a sleeveless blue sheath dress.
“There were two wardrobes," creator Darren Starr revealed to the magazine. "One was the tutu, and we did one pass where Sarah Jessica was wearing a blue dress and didn’t get splashed; instead, she trips when she sees the ad."
Oh yes — in this other version, Carrie doesn't get soaked by the bus with her picture on it, but rather stumbles over her own feet as the bus stops a few feet away. Starr said this opening, filmed in March 1998 on Fifth Avenue near Manhattan’s Plaza Hotel, was "a nod to The Dick Van Dyke show" but ended up on the cutting room floor.
Costume designer Patricia Field said the producers didn't really get the tutu, which she picked up in a $5 bin. “Sarah Jessica and I were fighting for it," Field said, "and Darren said, ‘Okay, but I want other outfits as possibilities.'"
In the end, the tutu won out, and Field says it couldn't have been more symbolic of who Carrie was as a character. “It was such a brilliant choice because, in a way, Carrie’s dancing through her life in New York,” Field told EW.
Really makes you wonder if this alternate version of Carrie, this more buttoned up, tutu-less version, would have ended up with Aidan instead of Mr. Big. Not Burger, though, never Burger.
