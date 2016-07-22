Sex and the City has been off the air for over 12 years, but fans still enjoy regular rerun screenings and quoting the women’s many pearls of hilariously earnest wisdom. The SATC gals taught many of us about fashion, sex, love, friendship, and even food. True, while we didn’t always approve of Carrie’s crazy wardrobe choices or decisions in her love life — Team Aidan FTW — we can all agree, our girl knew how to dine in style. Seeing as the gang always knew the hot happenings of New York City, it only makes sense that they dined at the finest restaurants, drank Cosmos at the trendiest bars, and enjoyed treats at the tastiest bakeries in the city.
Now, thanks to an interactive map created by the folks at CableTV.com, you can dine at all the spots from the show, just like the fictional OG squad. To put together this comprehensive map of 35 locations, the site devoted countless hours to confirming where the SATC ladies drank and dined.
When you click the pins on the map, you'll get an explanation of what episode or film it appeared in, the address, and photos and/or videos of the scene. Play around with the map and visit CableTV's Ultimate Sex and the City Dining Guide page for even more details. After all, in addition to wearing the best shoes, Carrie Bradshaw also pretty much always had a Cosmo in hand.
