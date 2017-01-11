Itching to spend some time with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall)? You may want to binge Sex & The City on HBO Go instead of holding out for a third movie. E! News caught up with the former Carrie Bradshaw on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, and she dropped a major truth bomb about another Sex and the City movie. According to Parker, it's nowhere near happening. "The truth of the matter is there is no script. There's never been a script," says the actress, who is currently starring in HBO's Divorce.
No script, no movie — at least, not right now. While the news is a bummer, SJP hints that fans shouldn't lose hope just yet. "The idea remains a real possibility but when is the right time? I guess that's what it all boils down to— when! So we'll see." Let's be real: It's hardly an easy task to arrange schedules for the film's four leads, not to mention the actors who portrayed the squad's love interests and friends. That's some time juggling that not everyone would be down to do — and with Parker's Golden Globe nod for Divorce, she's clearing making career movies that have nothing to do with Carrie. Still, in today's world, no show reboot is out of the question. We may not get Sex and the City 3 tomorrow, but it seems as inevitable as Carrie's credit card debt.
