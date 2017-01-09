Sarah Jessica Parker Wore An Actual Wedding Dress To The Golden Globes

If the first thing you thought when you saw Sarah Jessica Parker's white sleeved ball gown from the Golden Globes was of walking down the aisle, your fashion intuition is pretty strong. The actress was indeed wearing a wedding dress to the award show — from one of the industry's most revered bridal designers, no less.
Parker, who's nominated for her work on HBO's Divorce, found her Golden Globes look in Vera Wang's fall '17 bridal collection. The designer told Vogue that Parker and her stylist, Erin Walsh, first spotted the dress on the runway back in October and immediately decided it would be a good fit for award season. "I'd like to imply that because this silhouette originated from our bridal collection, there was a deliberate nod to Parker's new series, but not intentionally," Wang explained. The parallel between Parker's show and her Golden Globes outfit wasn't the only connection viewers caught on to on Sunday night. Many remarked on the similarity between the actress' white dress and braided, crown-like hairstyle and Princess Leia's iconic Star Wars costume, subsequently interpreting it as a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher. Another happy accident, says Parker. "I didn't mean for that, perhaps it was in my subconscious," she told NBC.
She noted that there's actually a picture of her mother with a similar hairstyle, and that had a hand in inspiring her Golden Globes look. Still, Parker admits the tribute is fitting. "Though we didn't think we were gonna do this, this ended up being what we did, so perhaps it's a tiny little nod at a very grand person." Indeed it is, Parker.
