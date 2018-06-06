June 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, a revolutionary show about four independent women talking frankly about sex and their desires in New York. This story was originally published on January 22, 2016.
When you were watching Sex and the City — either as a full-fledged grown-up or as a tween (once your parents went to sleep, duh) — did you ever stop and wonder if the fashion moments were actually legit? Sure, we recently learned that the sex scenes were, in fact, real. But did someone on the writing team really buy Vogue instead of dinner because it "fed her more?"
Though there's no proof that any of the farfetched fashion or shopping scenes actually happened IRL (Darren Star, we're looking to your for answers), we think these 12 scenes definitely could have. From Samantha Jones dropping Lucy Liu's name at Barneys (it's called using your connections, right?) to Charlotte's super-quick wedding dress search (because when it's the one, you just know), click through to see some of the most ludicrous fashion moments we're hoping were anything but fiction.