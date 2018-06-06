Though there's no proof that any of the farfetched fashion or shopping scenes actually happened IRL (Darren Star, we're looking to your for answers), we think these 12 scenes definitely could have. From Samantha Jones dropping Lucy Liu's name at Barneys (it's called using your connections, right?) to Charlotte's super-quick wedding dress search (because when it's the one, you just know), click through to see some of the most ludicrous fashion moments we're hoping were anything but fiction.