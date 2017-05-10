In 2014, Philosophy launched its Hope & Grace Initiative to break down the stigma around mental illnesses, especially toward women. And this year, the cult-favorite skin-care brand has decided to amp up its efforts on the subject with a national campaign and PSA that is sure to spark a conversation. Introducing: “How Are You, Really?”
Because May is officially Mental Health Awareness Month, brands everywhere — even Instagram — are doing what they can this month to get the important message out there. And the efforts are more necessary than you might think. Think about it: How often have you asked someone, “How are you?” without really wanting to know the answer, or the intention to respond outside of routine politeness? That's what we thought.
Advertisement
Philosophy wants to change that, and turn the question into an honest conversation. Check out the campaign in its entirety, below.
Even better, Philosophy is donating 100% of proceeds (!) to mental health organizations that support and fund women’s mental health education and treatment for every purchase of its limited-edition Amazing Grace Firming Body Lotion. (For every other product purchase from the brand during the month of May, 1% of sales will be donated.) To state the obvious, that's huge.
Want to get involved? Share the video with your friends and family. Ask someone — in person or online — how they are, really. Tag #hopeandgrace and #howareyoureally on your posts all month long to get the message across. Because sharing is caring, and asking a simple question isn't that hard.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement