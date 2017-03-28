These Before & After Photos Get Real About Mental Health

Filters don’t just hide or enhance certain physical features -- they also have the ability to completely wash away any evidence that someone is struggling with their mental health. ••• A mental health diagnosis is an intangible thing -- we can feel it, but no one can see it. And that’s a really dangerous aspect of these conditions because not only does it keep us from receiving the empathy we deserve, but it often allows us to hide our suffering. ••• I took both of these photos last Monday evening. I didn’t get much sleep the night before and that led to me having a rough day mentally. Every minor inconvenience stuck to me like glue and by nighttime it all felt so heavy that I couldn’t help but cry. ••• About two hours later, I saw myself in the mirror for the first time and I was completely taken back by the smudged makeup all over my face. My earlier sob sesh wasn’t on my mind anymore, but my reflection made me realize what a rough day I’d had. I took the photo on the right to send to my best friend, since we had already discussed what was going on. Then we started sending silly selfies back-and-forth, which led to me taking the photo on the left. ••• Sure, that level of makeup isn’t exactly typical for me, but holy smokes, I look like a total badass! My eyes, skin, and smile are all GLOWING. I look like I’m doing well there, but I absolutely wasn’t. ••• These two photos taken in the same night tell totally different stories, so I just want to remind you that you don't need to hide your pain away from the world. If you're having a shitty day, you don't have to post a cute/happy selfie to keep up appearances. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional for support when you need it. Asking for help doesn't mean you're weak -- it means you're brave AF! ???✨

