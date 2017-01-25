Let’s talk about mental health so more people ask for help when they need it. RTs send 5¢ to support mental health programs. #BellLetsTalk— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 25, 2017
Let's get real about mental illness. For every RT of this tweet, 5¢ will be donated to mental health programs #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/WyeffT5IYz— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) January 25, 2017
Opiates & alcohol helped me deal with my physical & emotional pain.I didn't know it was mental illness I was suffering from.#BellLetsTalk— Chris Nilan (@KnucklesNilan30) January 25, 2017
Depression, anxiety, and panic attacks are not a sign of weakness. They are signs of trying to remain strong for far too long. #BellLetsTalk— University Problems (@UniProbs1) January 25, 2017
Depression & anxiety are things I've been dealing with for most of my life but they do not define me.Remember ur not alone #BellLetsTalk— Brittney Greiss (@BrittneyGreiss1) January 25, 2017
i got 20 minutes free, tweet me using #BellLetsTalk & ask me anything about mental health! i've been in therapy for 22 years & proud of it!— christina perri (@christinaperri) January 25, 2017