Story from Health Trends

How This Organization Is Using Twitter To Help Mental Health

Kimberly Truong
Photographed by Alexandra Gavillet
If you've been on Twitter today, you may have seen the hashtag #BellLetsTalk floating around. Each year, Canadian organization Bell Let's Talk hosts an initiative to end the stigma against mental health by opening up the conversation about mental illnesses. Today, the organization will donate 5 cents towards mental health programs for every tweet and retweet with #BellLetsTalk. And it's not just Twitter — the organization will also donate for every Instagram post and Facebook video view. If you happen to be in Canada, you can also help donate using a Snapchat geofilter, or via text message or phone call to the organization. (If you're in the U.S., you can probably still text and call, but we're just trying to save you from international rates.) The hashtag is gaining headway on Twitter as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got involved and other users tweeted to share their experiences with mental health problems.
The initiative is a great way for people to mobilize and contribute to fund mental health programs, especially if you can't spare a lot of cash. Although battling the stigma against mental illness is a long fight that may take longer than a day, Bell Let's Talk day is a good start towards promoting a healthy dialogue that will hopefully encourage people to seek help and to not feel ashamed of their mental health problems.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090. If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
