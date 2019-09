If you've been on Twitter today, you may have seen the hashtag #BellLetsTalk floating around. Each year, Canadian organization Bell Let's Talk hosts an initiative to end the stigma against mental health by opening up the conversation about mental illnesses. Today, the organization will donate 5 cents towards mental health programs for every tweet and retweet with #BellLetsTalk. And it's not just Twitter — the organization will also donate for every Instagram post and Facebook video view. If you happen to be in Canada, you can also help donate using a Snapchat geofilter, or via text message or phone call to the organization. (If you're in the U.S., you can probably still text and call, but we're just trying to save you from international rates.) The hashtag is gaining headway on Twitter as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got involved and other users tweeted to share their experiences with mental health problems.