There are very few things we don't adore about Orlando Bloom. What's not to love? He starred in two of the '00s most iconic franchises: Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, for which he'll reprise his role in the upcoming reboot. These days, the actor is living a low-key life with his son Flynn Christopher Bloom, who turned 6 in January. Monday, the actor posted a selfie with son Flynn, declaring a swoon-worthy love for his offspring, as Us Weekly notes.
"When I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between," Bloom writes in the caption. This wasn't a dream Bloom could realize before he had his son Flynn. He adds, "[This was] something I didn't fully comprehend till my son opened my heart." The accompanying photo is of Bloom in bed with his son, their faces partially obscured by what looks like a puppy tail. (Bloom does, in fact, have a very cute puppy, as evidenced by this Instagram. And this one. Oh, and this one, too.)
Advertisement
mighty monday the morning mash up...these moments at 6am ?before the storm of #mondays ??when I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between something I didn't fully comprehend till my son opened my heart??could not be more grateful #myboy and that #evolution??
Flynn is Bloom's only child with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, with whom Bloom seems to have a spectacular post-marriage relationship. In April, Bloom shared a sweet Instagram wishing a happy birthday to his ex-spouse.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to an amazing mother, co-parent, and friend," Bloom wrote in the caption. In the accompanying photo, a decorated piece of wood reads: "I [heart] u mum." Presumably, this is the work of Flynn himself.
In general, Bloom seems to be a pretty amicable guy. After his very public split with Katy Perry, the Lord of the Rings actor insisted that the breakup wasn't "about hate." The two released a joint statement in February confirming they were calling it quits.
"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement read. See that? "Respectful, loving space." That's a far cry from most breakup manifestos. (See: Naya Rivera's nasty breakup with fiancé Big Sean, which she chronicled in her book Sorry Not Sorry.)
At the moment, Bloom isn't attached and doesn't exactly seem hopeful for the future — he recently advised up-and-coming actor John Boyega to "secure the love of your life" before becoming famous. The implication being that romance only becomes more difficult in the spotlight.
For now, it looks like he's more than grateful for his 6-year-old son and insanely adorable puppy.
Advertisement