This Is Orlando Bloom's Advice For Young Actors Looking For Love

Orlando Bloom may be a single man at the moment , but he still knows how to dole out advice in the love arena. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Elizabethtown actor shared his most crucial piece of relationship advice with friend and rising star John Boyega, who you know from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As Boyega tells it, Bloom instilled a piece of knowledge in Boyega right before Star Wars came out, telling Boyega to "secure the love of your life" before becoming famous in Hollywood. And as much as that sounds like good guidance, it's also a little depressing to hear Bloom say that now, at the age of 40, he's been a notable actor for over 20 years now. So, if he really thinks that only true love exists before you're famous... then what does that mean for Bloom himself, who hasn't left the spotlight for over half his life? I hope, for his sake, that what he says is not true.