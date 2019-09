Olympic gymnast and all-around champ Simone Biles has been killing it on Dancing With the Stars lately — we wouldn't be surprised if she took home a mirror ball trophy at the end of the season. Between getting her first tattoo trying the Flamin' Hot Cheetos bagel , and enjoying her first forays into the world of dating , she seems to have her newfound stardom handled. Monday night, though, the 20-year-old endured some harsh criticism at the hands of the judges of DWTS. Julianne Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba both argued that Biles seemed robotic in her foxtrot with partner Sasha Farber. When host Tom Bergeron seemed surprised that Biles didn't smile at all during the exchange, she replied, "Smiling doesn't win you gold medals," as Us Weekly notes . Biles should know — she has four Olympic gold medals to her name.