Simone Biles Just Tried The Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bagel

Simone Biles is a very busy woman. She has spent most of her life training as a gymnast, and even now that she has a record-breaking four Olympic gold medals under her belt, Biles is still working hard. Right now, she’s competing on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, which seems to be taking up a lot of her time, but that certainly doesn't mean that she hasn't taken a few fun breaks when she needed them. Over the weekend, the Olympian posted a photo to Instagram that feature three over-the-top bagels, and so many of her 3.5 million followers are dying to know where she got them.
Based on what we know about kooky bagels, which is actually a lot, hers look like they came from Bagel Nook in New Jersey. How do we know? One of the three bagels in the photos looks to be none other than the shop's famous Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bagel, which the internet has been going wild over for a couple months. The other two bagels in the photo appear to be Bagel Nook's Oreo Overload bagel and the Cookie Dough Overload bagel. Both features gobs of cream cheese and actual cookies in the middle. Take a look at the three bagels Biles picked out.
This isn't the first time Simone Biles has indulged in a little viral food fun. She made us all jealous back in February when she had the internet-famous Salt Bae season her food. Despite her busy schedule, it seems the athlete has no problem finding time to try out the biggest food trends and taste test food from chefs the internet loves. Hey, if you're going to take a break from life as a star athlete, both seem like good uses of your time.
