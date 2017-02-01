A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bagel Has Graced The World With Its Presence

This story was originally published January 30, 2017. Recently, bagels have become a useful vehicle for fun food trends. This past holiday season, we saw candy cane bagels. Last summer, we were all trying to get our hands on the Oreo bagel. And, of course, the bagel that started it all was the rainbow bagel. If you've been waiting for the next bagel craze to come along, you're in luck because it looks like it has arrived.
The Bagel Nook, the same shop responsible for the Oreo bagel, recently released two bagels inspired by two of your favorite snack foods. If you visit this New Jersey-based bagel shop, you can now order the Flammin' Hot Cheetos bagel or the Dorito bagel. Or maybe both? We first came across these beautiful pairings of bagel and junk food when JunkBanter posted an image of them to Instagram. The photo immediately had us craving a bite.
The Bagel Nook, the same shop responsible for the Oreo bagel, recently released two bagels inspired by two of your favorite snack foods. If you visit this New Jersey-based bagel shop, you can now order the Flammin' Hot Cheetos bagel or the Dorito bagel. Or maybe both? We first came across these beautiful pairings of bagel and junk food when JunkBanter posted an image of them to Instagram. The photo immediately had us craving a bite.
Advertisement
According to The Bagel Nook's Instagram, the Flammin' Hot Cheetos bagel was released over the weekend. The shop suggests ordering the bagel with its brand new cool ranch cream cheese, or if you're looking for insane levels of heat, try it with ghost chili pepper cream cheese.
The Bagel Nook wrote that it brought the Dorito bagel back to the menu for a limited time due to customer demand. It's made with Nacho Cheese-flavored Doritos, and it looks like it pairs well with bacon and cheddar cream cheese. Excuse us while we take a quick trip to New Jersey.
Advertisement