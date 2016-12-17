Story from Food & Drinks

Candy Cane Bagels Are Here To Make Your Holiday Brunch The Best

Leigh Raper
Move over, rainbow bagel.

Sure, The Bagel Store in Brooklyn claims you broke the internet. Yes, we still love you, of course, but we're feeling festive. We want our holiday brunch to have that little something extra. We want candy cane-striped bagels!

Square Bar Cafe in San Deigo, CA, knows what we're talking about. Its holiday-striped creations are available with a variety of cream cheeses.

The cafe also has a pizza bagel that looks like an actual pizza with a hole in the middle.

Not to be outdone by a bagel baked on the left coast, Bagel Talk in Jackson, NJ, has the candy cane-striped bagel, but also has a blue-and-white choice for those who celebrate Hanukkah.
Bagel Talk even shared a video of how the creations go from a striped log of dough to a perfect round bagel.

So this holiday season, let's bump up our brunch game with a festive circle of goodness. One question: Do they come in an everything version?
