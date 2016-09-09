Instagrammers everywhere seriously lost their shit over the rainbow bagel. For a while, it seemed as though no new food trend could top it — until now. Black Tap just dropped the next colorful bagel bomb on us:
Nylon reported that this Saturday and Sunday, the burger chain will serve a "goth" bagel burger. Black Tap, known for its (literally) over-the-top milkshakes, riffs on this concept with the bagel burger as an upgraded version of the restaurant's familiar bacon, egg, and cheese combo. We're talking downright luxurious bacon from Pat LaFrieda and truffle-infused mayo. The star of the sandwich is, of course, the black-and-white swirled bagel made by the rainbow bagel's OG creator, The Bagel Store.
Could this be the next big food color trend? LBD, meet the LBB: the little black bagel.
