By making their first public appearance as a couple at the Audi Polo Challenge over the weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry all but guaranteed that they’d be the talk of the glamorous annual competition. The duo was so distracting, in fact, that we almost completely overlooked what would otherwise have been the most notable takeaway from the event: Emma Stone’s latest hair change. (Because, let’s be real, we can’t even pretend to care about polo. Sporting events are all about the celebrity sightings these days.)
When we last spotted Stone at the Oscars all the way back in February, the La La Land actress was sticking to her go-to shade of coppery red — you know, the same one that once had the whole world fooled before she revealed that she’s actually a natural blonde. But as we saw yesterday, Stone has since lightened up to a warm strawberry blond color. She’s had numerous hair transformations in the past, but this is an especially pretty pick for the star.
Stone is currently in England filming historical biopic The Favourite (alongside Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult), so it’s possible that the hair tune-up could be for her role in the upcoming movie. It may not have been enough to overshadow the Meghan and Harry debut (and really, what could be?), but one thing’s for sure: Stone’s ability to pull off any hair color is proven time and time again.
