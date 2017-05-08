Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson Shared Photos Of Boomer's First Birthday — & It Looks Perfect

Can you believe Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps' son Boomer is only one year old? He's already been to (and stolen the spotlight at) the Olympics, appeared on talk shows, and become an Instagram star. But he in fact was born on May 5, 2016. So, on Friday, he and his parents celebrated his first birthday, E! News reports.
Both Michael Phelps and his wife, model and Miss California USA 2010 Nicole Johnson, shared photos of the celebration. The theme was absolutely perfect: "Boomer's First Shark Attack." We wonder if his dad came up with that. The family's house was decorated with blue balloons, and there were two cakes: one with an oceanic design and a 1 at the top, and another with a shark head sticking up, balancing a crab on its nose.
It looks like Boomer promptly destroyed at least one cake.
Boomer's parents also left touching notes for him on Instagram. "One year ago, @mrs.nicolephelps and I had the privilege to welcome @boomerrphelps to this world," his father wrote. "For me, it's the best thing that ever happened to me!!"
Johnson provided a list of Boomer's milestones, which included getting "on and off his cars, in and out of his wagon, climbing on everything but also turning around to get down, drinking from his own cup, making a drum out of anything, clapping when he hears an audience clap, and so much more." She added, "Happy early birthday to the most special gift we could have ever asked for."
Turning 1 tomorrow and some of his milestones include.... -On and off his cars, in and out of his wagon -Climbing on everything but also turning around to get down -Drinking from his own cup -Making a drum out of anything -Clapping when he hears an audience clap And so much more... Happy Early Birthday to the most special gift we could have ever asked for ? @boomerrphelps
Phelps and Johnson got married secretly on June 13, about a month after Boomer was born. They then had a public wedding in Mexico in October. While explaining that the secret wedding was "just because" via Facebook Live, Phelps also casually said, "Baby number two may be coming soon. Who knows, though?" One thing's for sure: Becoming an older sibling would be one big milestone to add to Boomer's second year on this planet.
