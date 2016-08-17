Michael Phelps has won five gold medals in the Rio Olympics, but his two-and-a-half-month-old son is also a star. Boomer Phelps, who was born on May 5, has been all over the internet since the Olympics started — and for good reason.
Pretty much everything he does is adorable, from posing with his dad to sleeping through a talk show. But wait until you hear his laugh.
Boomer's mom Nicole Johnson was video-chatting with Michael Phelps when their son started giggling.
"Are you smiling at dad?" Phelps asks. Then Boomer loses it again.
Both his parents observe that they've never heard him laugh this much.
"That's the first time he's laughed like that," says Johnson.
"Yeah, he's really going," Phelps agrees.
Johnson's mom, Annette Johnson-Coss, has done us all a great service by capturing this magical moment via Instagram for the world to enjoy.
Pretty much everything he does is adorable, from posing with his dad to sleeping through a talk show. But wait until you hear his laugh.
Boomer's mom Nicole Johnson was video-chatting with Michael Phelps when their son started giggling.
"Are you smiling at dad?" Phelps asks. Then Boomer loses it again.
Both his parents observe that they've never heard him laugh this much.
"That's the first time he's laughed like that," says Johnson.
"Yeah, he's really going," Phelps agrees.
Johnson's mom, Annette Johnson-Coss, has done us all a great service by capturing this magical moment via Instagram for the world to enjoy.
Advertisement