Michael Phelps Welcomes Baby Boy With Unique Name

Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and Nicole Jonhson have announced the birth of their new baby on Instagram. In a family shot, Phelps revealed that the little boy was born on May 5. The couple named the boy Boomer Robert Phelps.
"Best feeling I have ever felt in my life!!! [Nicole] and Boomer both healthy!!!," Phelps wrote in the photo's caption.
Johnson, a former Miss California, has not yet posted about the birth. She did, however, share some underwater pregnancy photos in the last 24 hours. If that weren't hint enough that the two were hoping for another water baby, her caption on this Instagram of baby's first shoes should be.
"Beyond excited for #BabyP's @freshlypicked moccs, they couldn't be more perfect!!," Johnson wrote. "Thank you @stefaniesmith for getting him not only the flags to represent #usa but also #gold to match his daddy's medals."
"Beyond excited for #BabyP's @freshlypicked moccs, they couldn't be more perfect!!," Johnson wrote. "Thank you @stefaniesmith for getting him not only the flags to represent #usa but also #gold to match his daddy's medals."
Advertisement