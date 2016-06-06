Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps has shared another photo on Instagram of his newborn son with fiancée Nicole Johnson. On Sunday, Phelps posted a father-son pic of himself and Boomer, who is now a month old.
Baby Boomer is Phelps' first child with Johnson, a former Miss California USA. He was born on May 5 and is nestled in his dad's arm in the image. "Boomer says what's up y'all," Phelps, 30, captioned the touching photo. Johnson wasn't in the pic, but has shared plenty of snaps of the couple's adorable son on her own Instagram.
Next up for Phelps after his first month of being a dad? The 2016 Rio Olympics in August. The most decorated Olympian of all time (he's won 22 medals in his career) has come out of retirement for August's games, which he says will be his last, according to the games' governing body. If Boomer makes it out to Rio to support his dad, mom Nicole has made sure he'll have the flyest footwear in Brazil.
