By the time Michael Phelps got to the Olympics, he and Nicole Johnson might've already been married. TMZ reports that they tied the knot on June 13.
On that day, Johnson shared a photo of them outside at night with their son Boomer. "Such a memorable night with my lil fambam," she wrote. Of course, they could be a "fambam" without being married, but a wedding would make that day "memorable."
TMZ shared what it claims is a marriage certificate for Phelps and Johnson. By the looks of it, the ceremony took place where they live in Paradise Valley, AZ. Phelps's agent and friend Peter Carlisle officiated.
Phelps, however, said over Facebook Live in response to fan rumors that the two aren't married. He displayed his engagement ring, repeatedly demonstrating that it was on his left hand and not his right.
