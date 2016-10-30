See How Michael & Nicole Phelps Got Married (Again) In Mexico

Michael Phelps fibbed for months about already being married to Nicole Johnson. But they've made up for it by immediately sharing photos of the reception they held Saturday in Mexico. The retired Olympic swimmer and his model wife officially tied the knot in secret on June 13 in Arizona, and did it again in front of friends and family on a picture-perfect beach this weekend.
Johnson, who's already changed her Instagram name to Mrs. Nicole Phelps, posted a pic of herself and Michael walking hand in hand near the ocean, while clutching a giant bouquet. According to Entertainment Tonight, she's wearing a Julie Vino Bridal bustier and skirt.
"Truly the happiest day of my life @m_phelps00 thank you@boonestudios for capturing this day," she wrote.
"My best friend.... I love you!!" Michael captioned the photo of the couple walking down a petal-strewn aisle.
In a Facebook Live video on Thursday, Phelps said he'd kept the marriage a secret "just because," People reports. He also made mention of a sibling for baby Boomer. "Baby number two may be coming soon. Who knows, though?"
