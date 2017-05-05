Martha Stewart, the undisputed queen of all things domestic, has already pimped your kitchen cabinets, your barefoot-on-a-beach wedding, your summer cookout, garden, curtains, linens closet, pantry — the list goes on. Hell, if you happened to be at the top of the food chain in prison and could haggle a few favors, she'd probably jump at the chance to pimp your jail cell, too. There is virtually no category that has gone untouched by her majesty, because the mogul just announced that she'll also be getting into the beauty space.
According to Hollywood Reporter, Martha (can we call her by her first name?) is teaming up with QVC to launch several categories under her brand, including clothes, food, and — you guessed it — skin-care products. We can hear diehard fans whipping out their wallets already.
But the news is no surprise. After all, the business woman boasts a rigorous beauty routine, waking up at the crack of dawn to apply a gel face mask, three different serums, five different soaps — all before even looking at a pan of makeup. Martha is not fucking around when it comes to her skin — she makes Gwyneth Paltrow's regime look like child's play — and it shows. We can only pray to look that good at 75.
No word yet on whether we can expect a series of beauty books to accompany The Martha Rule or Cakes: Our First-Ever Book of Bundts, Loaves, Layers, Coffee Cakes, and More. But we'll leave an empty spot on our bookshelves just to be safe.
